Local Business a Shinning Success: Busy Beaver Cleaning Company Brings Value, Service and Quality to the Cleaning Industry in Forster, Taree and the Great Lakes Region

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- With so many businesses closing their doors in the current economic climate, there is one company that is becoming a shinning success, brining Value, Service and Quality to their Cleaning clients. Today Busy Beaver Cleaning Company celebrates their success and growth in the Great Lakes Area



Although new to the Great Lakes are Busy Beaver Cleaning Company is a shinning success and still only getting started. Busy Beaver Cleaning Company offer a variety of Residential and Commercial cleaning services throughout the Great Lakes area.



What services does Busy Beaver offer their clients?

- Holiday Property Cleaning and Maintenance

- Commercial Cleaning and Maintenance

- Strata Cleaning and Maintenance

- House Cleaning

- Move in and out Cleaning

- High Pressure Cleaning

- Window Cleaning

- Marine and Boat detailing

- Builder and Construction Cleaning

- Specialty cleaning and maintenance



Busy Beaver Cleaning Co is fully insured for both commercial and residential cleaning services and provides no obligation free quotes and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



“We have a simple philosophy to provide our customers with the best Value, Service and Quality for all their Commercial Cleaning and Domestic Cleaning needs. We have been amazed at the response and hundreds of happy customers from all over the Great lakes region”

Tessa Putland, Manager, Busy Beaver Cleaning Company



Busy Beaver has cleaners all over the region; these are just some of the areas they service



Cleaning services in Forster

Cleaning services in Taree

Cleaning services in Smith Lakes

Cleaning services in Blues Beach

Cleaning services in Pacific Palms

Cleaning services in Tuncurry

Cleaning services in Elizabeth bay

Cleaning Service in Diamond Beach

Cleaning services in Tall woods



About Busy Beaver Cleaning Company

Busy Beaver Cleaning company is a full service residential and commercial cleaning and maintenance company based in Forster, NSW Australia, servicing the Great Lakes Region. Their professional and friendly staff provides Value, Service and Quality to their clients. Busy beaver Cleaning Co is proudly locally owner and operated and fast becoming the go to cleaning company for residential and commercial cleaning in the Great Lakes area



Media Contact:

Busy Beaver Cleaning Company

Tessa Putland

Email :info@busybeavercleaningco.com.au

Phone:0411 351 022