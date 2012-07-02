Local Business Owner Wins Public Policy Advocate Award

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Local business owner wins the Public Policy Advocate Award from the National Association of Women Business Owners. The winner is Terri Benforado, President and owner of the Raleigh based accounting firm, Executive Accounting Services.



In addition to being a business owner, Terri is a Raleigh QuickBbooks professional and accounting specialist, specializing in book keeping, accounting, and tax preparation for small to mid-sized businesses.



“Being a women business owner, I was completely surprised and shocked when they announced I won,” says Terri Benforado. “I am very, very thankful to the National Association of Women Business Owners and I hope to serve them proud in the future.”



The Public Policy Advocate award recognizes the accomplishments of an outstanding individual, who has engaged in activities that enhance women business ownership, throughout the greater Raleigh area.



“This award is an honor to receive and it recognizes not just me, but my entire staff. From the top to the bottom, I am blessed to work with a talented group of accountants and QuickBooks professionals. I look forward to sharing this with my entire team, once I get back into the office. “



Learn more about Terri and her team of certified accountants and QuickBooks Pro Advisors at http://www.easnc.com/.



About the National Association of Women Business Owners

The National Association of Women Business Owners, NAWBO, is the unified voice of America’s women-owned businesses. Boasting over 7,000 members and 70 chapters across the country, NAWBO is the only due-based organization representing the voices of women entrepreneurs across the country. For more information on them please visit: http://www.nawbo.org/