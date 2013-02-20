Local Business Owners to Benefit from New Marketing Agency

McHenry, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Think Big Go Local is a new marketing agency opening in McHenry offering local business owners a viable option to the overwhelming task of constant upkeep of their websites, social networking, and ongoing reputation management. To say the least, business partners Torrey Gage and Bobbi Baehne have discovered a vital niche in today’s fast paced, digital business environment. “Gone are the days when a business owner can simply buy a Yellow Pages ad, hang up a sign, and feel fully equipped to compete in today’s marketplace” explains Torrey Gage, co-founder of Think Big Go Local. “We fully understand the business market in our hometown of McHenry and the surrounding areas and are confident that we can assist local business owners increase their exposure and in turn, their profits” says Gage.



Founded with the understanding that local business owners are typically overwhelmed with their daily business tasks and have little time to effectively deal with website updates, social media interaction, and reputation management, Gage and Baehne strive to educate clients on the importance of constant updates, maintenance and attention to these media. “With a combined 30 years of experience in the fields of web design, web development, social media strategy and internet promotion, we know Think Big Go Local is going to be a welcome asset to McHenry and surround communities. “We’re excited to bring a fresh approach to commerce in this area and to work with the very business’ we patronize” said co-owner Bobbi Baehne. With the increased need for a cutting edge method to reach the city’s 300,000 plus area residents, this new addition to the city business community will be well received. “Our services are designed to reach a very broad audience and influence both local and global business owners with the same excellent service” added Baehne.



Offering a variety of services to choose from, ranging from building an entire website to keeping a finger on the pulse of the buzz surrounding a client’s business, Think Big Go Local is determined to help harness the power of the internet to leverage success like never before, offering the finest level of service at the lowest possible cost. The services offered translate into more sales, a more educated and aware client and a healthy bottom line.



Think Big Go Local is located at 1401 Draper Road in McHenry, Illinois 60050 and can be reached at 877.799.4256. For more information on service programs, packages and more, visit http://www.ThinkBigGoLocal.com.



CONTACT:

Torrey Gage

877.799.4256