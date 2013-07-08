Local Businessman Conducts Transformational Leadership Training with the John Maxwell Team in Guatemala

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Randy Stroman, President of Dallas, TX-based Convergence Leadership and Relationship Center, recently joined John C. Maxwell, an internationally respected author and leadership expert, on a weeklong leadership training session in Guatemala.



Stroman, a certified member of the John Maxwell Team, was one of 150 coaches participating in this ground-breaking effort to stimulate transformational leadership in Guatemala. During the week of June 9 -16, more than 20,000 Guatemalan leaders, representing seven disciplines of influence, were trained at multiple sites throughout metro-Guatemala.



The training sessions were facilitated by EQUIP, an international leadership organization. Founded by John C. Maxwell, EQUIP has trained approximately 5 million leaders in 174 countries through its global transformation initiative. Stroman, with over 30 years of senior-level experience in professional management and leadership development, states that the opportunity was “the finest leadership week of my life.”



Partnering with interpreters, the 150-member team trained nearly 24,000 Guatemalan citizens who have committed to facilitate value-based training to a projected total of 350,000 more leaders over the next seven months. Stroman personally trained over 300 people in this effort and believes that this effort will help Guatemalan citizens transform a nation that is “currently plagued by debilitating social issues.”



This experience has added to Stroman’s comprehensive leadership training success through the Convergence Leadership and Relationship Center. To learn more about Randy Stroman and his organization, visit http://www.convergence.us.com/.