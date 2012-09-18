Local Businessman Overcomes Heart Attack to Start Successful Wholesale Blind Business

County Durham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Who says a heart attack is supposed to slow a person down? Certainly not Jim Forbes of Blynds.com, that's for sure. As the owner of a top trade blinds company here in County Durham, Jim Forbes faced a heart attack 27 years ago, only to start a wholesale blind company two years later. Now, 25 years later, the firm has just completed its most successful year ever. "We began making blinds in the back bedroom of the family home. We now have a factory unit in Newton Aycliffe, based in the north East UK, with state of the art machinery."



According to owner Forbes, Blynds.com has found a niche amongst "UK blind trade, as well as builders, architects and a host of business' large and small, with vertical blinds, roller blinds venetian blinds and roman blinds at better than wholesale blinds prices," Forbes has built a business that is based on quality products and excellent customer service. "Making factory blinds to the exact requirements of our customers is what we do best. We guarantee that by combining the best in traditional craftsmanship with the highest quality materials, we will provide you with trade blinds that are made to stand the test of time." All of which accounts for why they're having such a banner year. Word has definitely gotten out.



Asked how his company in excelling in recessionary times, Forbes explained. "People are staying put now and are replacing their blinds to give their home an instant lift, when the housing market does pick up people will be wanting blinds for their new homes." They were choosing his company because of the "free 6 year warranty on our vertical blinds and our roller blinds and the vertical louvers are bonded. Plus, we don't charge you extra for 89mm vertical blinds. Our totally independent position allows us to source materials from a range of national companies including Hunter Douglas, AMO, Eclipse, Velux and Louvolite. We are also proud to be a full member of the British Blinds and Shutter Association, so that gives the customer confidence in us. We're here to solve your problems" It's apparently the attention to small things that gather his company more business, Forbes says since his company "doesn't charge an extra 15% on 89mm (3.5")vertical blinds like other companies do. We also don't charge to use credit cards or extra charges for split openings on verticals. Customers care about these things."



Just as he overcame his heart attack back in '84 to start this business, he encourages others to start out on their own, too. "You can start part-time and keep your day job, and build up to full time as your business grows. You can add a blinds business to an existing business if you have one, for example carpets, windows and curtains come readily to mind." If he can do it, he has confidence that others can too. Forbes continues, "Lets face it with the country just about out (if not already out) of recession, this could be the ideal time to start a window blind business.