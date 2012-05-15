Local Charleston Design Company Announces Additional Service for Local Businesses

Summerville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Georgia's Signs, a Charleston area owned and operated graphic design and sign company has formally announced a new digitized design and embroidery service for their clients.



"Although we have been doing this type of work for awhile, we have never really publicized it on our website and many of our clients have no idea we have the capability to put out professional, high-end embroidered and monogrammed products, thanks in part to our two Toyota ESP910s," says owner Georgia Roellig.



Most people only know Toyota as the automobile giant, but Toyota got its start in 1926 as the inventor of manual and machine powered looms. Their Toyoda Automatic Loom, Type G was an innovation that changed the industry. Years later they are still creating innovative textile technology as well as their well known automobiles and companies like Georgia's Signs are enjoying similar innovative technology to expand their business as Toyota provides for its cars.



At Georgia's Signs, the two Toyota machines to good use, creating custom embroidery products for their clients to help create a greater sense of identity.



"We can do custom embroidery and monogramming, whether you need a full logo embroidered on a sweatshirt, embroidered hat, monogramming, corporate shirts or personalized purses, t-shirts, or towels," Roellig explains. "We can take a client's design and digitize it or we can help them create something completely new. It is a great way for businesses, churches and schools to promote their group at a very affordable cost."



Georgia's Signs, LLC provides quality embroidery, screen printing, custom signs, vehicle wraps and much more in a very customer friendly atmosphere. The equipment is state-of-the-art, while the service is 'down home' and welcoming. Customers can bring in their own designs or get the help they need to create attention getting signs and promotional products for their business or group.



For more information call (843) 823-1103 or visit http://decals2signs.com.