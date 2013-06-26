Local Colorado Springs Towing Company Now Servicing

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Local Colorado Springs towing company, Amigo Towing, is excited to announce that it is now servicing all of El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, Monument, CO, Fountain, Security-Widefield CO and Peyton, CO. Amigo Towing has full flatbed towing capabilities for most cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles.



We offer complete Roadside Service for nearly any situation -



- Tire changes,

- Jump starts,

- Fuel delivery (gasoline & diesel),

- Water delivery, and

- Lock out assistance



We provide flatbed towing both for long distance and locally. Amigo Towing maintains a skilled staff to answer all your questions. We have built our reputation on our commitment to providing you with quality towing and roadside assistance. Customers can learn more about Amigo Towing by visiting our website at http://towingcoloradosprings.org.



"Amigo Towing is available 24/7, and you never have to worry about your car - we'll take care of it as if it were our own."



"Colorado Springs has a lot of snowy and slick days. We are always available if you drive off the road or need help in slick situations."



"We can also bring you gas if you run out. Changing a tire is part of our roadside assistance program so you never have to feel alone on the road."



About Amigo Towing

Amigo Towing has been providing quality towing services in Colorado Springs since 2010. Owned by Petra & Jose Banuelos, Amigo Towing is a family-run towing company that takes great pride in our safety record and the amount of positive customer referrals.



Amigo Towing specializes in auto and truck towing, light & medium duty towing and motorcycle towing for towing Colorado Springs. We provide local and out-of-town tows and hauling.



At Amigo Towing, we value our customers and we go out of our way to make otherwise frustrating situations a whole lot easier.



At Amigo Towing, our towing service rates are affordable. In addition, we accept cash and credit cards.



