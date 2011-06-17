Local company gets NYSERDA grant to develop pro-environment products

Saratoga Springs, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2011 -- Greenfield Manufacturing, Inc., a local Saratoga Springs chemical manufacturing company received a NYSERDA grant in February to pursue the commercialization of HullSpeed High Performance Coatings. Greenfield Mfg. Inc. was established in 1998 as a industrial chemical manufacturing facility.



HullSpeed High Performance Coatings is a division of Greenfield Mfg. Inc. and produces pro-environment alternatives to current environmentally harmful marine paints and coatings.



HullSpeed High Performance Coatings are currently involved in an EPA study in San Diego Harbor to determine the effectiveness of alternative, environmentally friendly marine paints and coatings. HullSpeed High Performance Coatings is also involved in a perpetual growth study in Punta Gorda, FL as well as many other test and development sites.



HullSpeed High Performance Coatings have been in development since 2003 with applications in the performance, commercial and recreational marine markets. With the gradual banning of heavy metal bottom paints and coatings by environmental protection agencies, HullSpeed High Performance Coatings is hoping to be a prominent entity in the marine coatings industry and create more jobs for NYS. With grant assistance from NYSERDA it is more affordable for companies such as Greenfield Mfg. Inc. to invest in alternative energy. Greenfield Mfg. Inc. and HullSpeed High Performance Coatings are looking to make a positive difference in our local and global environmental future.

