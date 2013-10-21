Local Company Offers Top-Notch Air Conditioning Installation in Brisbane

Springwood, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Professional and top quality air conditioning installation service is now available in the greater Brisbane area. This service is being offered by 5th Star Air Conditioning Installations, a local company that services the City of Brisbane, Logan, Goldcoast, Ipswich, and Redlands.



5th Star Air Conditioning is a highly experienced company employing well-trained technicians, installers, and estimators. It has been in the Brisbane air conditioning installation industry for more than 10 years. The company provides services for residential structures and commercial establishments including high rise buildings.



Its air conditioning installation Brisbane service focuses on split system air conditioners. This exclusivity made 5th Star the foremost installation experts on split system air conditioning.



As a leading air conditioners Brisbane installation service, the company is fully committed to provide the best experience and value-for-money for its clients. It is the only professional installer in Brisbane that formulated different installation scenarios for various architectural designs. These scenarios are clearly illustrated to help clients understand the demands of each installation.



5th Star Air Conditioning is known for its honesty and above board transactions. The company publishes its service fees and installation pricing schemes on its website. According to its owners, the published installation fees and charges serve as general guides for their customers. With a published pricing scheme, prospective customers can easily determine the cost of installation.



All customers of 5th Star Air Conditioning get a full satisfaction guarantee. The installations of the company are warranted for 12 months. Any issue or problem that may arise due to faulty installation will be fixed by the company free of charge.



To make things a lot easier for their customers, the company is using a sophisticated estimating system. Homeowners and commercial building owners may also get a service quote by completing an online form which can be accessed on 5th Star’s website.