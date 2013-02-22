Local Decorative Arts Company Has New Concept for Showroom

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- O’Guin Decorative Arts, a specialty surface finishing company, recently opened its new gallery studio at 1786 Trade Center Way in Naples, FL. Architects, designers and design enthusiasts attended the invitation-only opening from Collier and Lee counties. The opening of their new showroom highlighted their new concept for bringing designers, architects and homeowners into a space where they can see large displays of different finishers, as opposed to the tiny samples that are often seen in most showrooms.



Many in attendance for the showroom’s opening compared the newly finished space to a Soho art gallery and were impressed by the diversity of the company’s offerings displayed there. A local designer said, “I have never been able to bring clients to see so many beautiful finishes for walls and ceilings in an upscale and inviting space. The gallery shows off the level of work O’Guins produce.”



The concept for the gallery is a new one for those seeking to coordinate special wall and ceiling finishes with their existing or new flooring, cabinetry and moldings. Just as clients stop into tile, marble and cabinetry showrooms in the Trade Center Park, they can also make the new gallery a destination to see the latest materials and techniques from around the world displayed in an inviting and practical way. In contrast to most “faux finishes,” O’Guin Decorative Arts offers real imported plasters, handmade wallpapers and painted finishes just released into the European market.



Having included faux and painted finishes in their portfolio for over twenty years, the second-generation family business sets itself apart as a surface finishing company by combining the finest materials gathered from around the world and combining them with technical, artistic and design expertise. The new gallery space allows them to showcase these skills with large examples of the materials, explanations of the products and their special characteristics along with numerous samples and accompanying literature.



This new concept allows people to get a better feel for various finishes before purchasing them. In the past, interior designers, homeowners and architects had to choose this aspect of their home décor without seeing it in a large scale. O’Guin Decorative Arts set out to change that by bringing worldly and diverse product offerings right to Naples, Florida designers and homeowners.



The O’Guin team invites all to come in and browse the stunning displays and be inspired by the beautiful finishes and murals for future projects. Learn more at http://oguindecorativearts.com/ , and become a Facebook fan of O’Guin Decorative Arts at http://www.facebook.com/pages/OGuin-Decorative-Arts/195374170524633 in order to keep in touch with news and updates.



O’Guin Decorative Arts can be contacted via phone at 239.434.9999, or interested parties can direct their online inquiries here .