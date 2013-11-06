Local Dental Company Sending Halloween Candy to the Troops

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- A week after trick-or-treating, most kids have eaten enough candy that parents don’t want any more in the house. Another candy corn equals another cavity; but throwing it away may seem like a waste. So, Aava Dental is helping parents out.



On November 7, parents can bring their kids & their candy to Aava Dental of Foothill Ranch. Aava Dental will give each family a $100 gift card towards any dental treatment. Then they donate the left over candy to Operation Gratitude, a charity that sends packages of food & goods to troops overseas who miss out on the holidays at home.



“At Aava Dental, we are not just about make sure you have great dental visit,” a spokesperson for the event explained. “We believe in the long-term health of our patients. We focus on not only your immediate needs but a comprehensive dental plan that will help you to stay healthy for years to come. And at this event, were showing kids how to keep their sugar down to help their teeth, and how to help others by donating to those in need.”



Aava Dental has 10 locations across Southern California. They offer discounts for the uninsured, lifetime FREE whitening, evening and weekend appointments, and a complimentary spa-like experience.



The event will be held at Aava Dental of Foothill Ranch, 27462 Portola Pkwy. For more info on the event contact Aava Dental of Foothill Ranch at 949-305-5946



For more info on the company, visit us at http://www.aavadental.com/ or to schedule an interview, please contact Heather Wethington at 949/450-0076



Contact: Heather Wethington

Tel: 949/450-0076

Email: heather@sunrisebenefits.com