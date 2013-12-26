Local Dental Company Supporting Battered Women's Shelter

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Women and children arrive at Laura’s House in Ladrea Ranch, CA. They are here for the safe refuge Laura’s House provides to women and children victims of domestic abuse. And while the families are treated for medical issues at the local hospital, one thing most these new arrivals do not have, is access to dental care.



Aava Dental is working to change that. Aava Dental, with 11 locations and counting in LA and Orange County specializing in all aspects of family dentistry, is proving low-cost or free dental services to those staying at Laura’s House. If any family member residing with Laura’s House needs dental care, Aava Dental will take them in free of charge.



Dr. George Kang, President of Aava Dental and a dentist himself, explains why Aava Dental is doing this for Laura’s House: “At Aava Dental, we believe in quality care for everyone, regardless of if that person has the funds for care or dental insurance or not. Our founder was a victim of domestic abuse himself, and he believes strongly that it is our duty to help those in our community that need support.”



Dr. Kang points out that, if families are tight on funds, they often disregard their oral health as a way to save money. “Its easy to assume that a toothache is minor compared to feeding the family or paying rent,” Dr. Kang says. “But if you leave that toothache for too long, it can cause severe damage to the other teeth and to your health in general, and that will end up costing more money in the long run.”



On top of providing pro-bono emergency dental care, Aava Dental offers Laura’s House the same promotions they offer any patient – Lifetime free whitening, evening & weekend appointments, a spa-like experience, and $19 new patient exam & x-rays for the uninsured.



“It is our goal”, says Dr. Kang, “to not only provide the highest quality dental care in the area at affordable prices, but to also be a beacon of hope & support in the community for those in need. If we can help one family in need, that would have otherwise let their dental problems persist, then we have been a success in our field and this world.”



For more information or to make an appointment with your local Aava Dental office, dial 18552282336, or go to http://www.aavadental.com/locations/



For more info on the company, or to schedule an interview, please contact Heather Wethington at 949/450-0076



Contact: Heather Wethington

Tel: 949/450-0076

Email: heather@aavadental.com