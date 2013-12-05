Local Dental Organization Creates Foundation to Stop Child-Trafficking

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- A locally-owned company is making news for raising over $60,000 across seven charities dedicated to ending child slavery & human trafficking.



Sunrise for Children is an organization dedicated to ending modern-day child slavery. Dr. Abraham Ghorbanian, owner of Aava Dental in Southern California, has seen human trafficking first hand, and created the organization to raise money for awareness of this global issue.



“The tragedy of human trafficking is happening all over the world, including America, and its up to us to stop it”, said Dr. Ghorbanian. “I created Sunrise for Children after witnessing modern-day slavery and its horror. These children and adults need our help desperately, and we will work tirelessly to save and free everyone we can.”



The money was raised thru events like the 4th Annual Sunrise for Children Golf Tournament in Port Orchard, WA, and the 3rd Annual Clay Shoot in Nine Mile Falls, WA. The money was donated to more than seven charities, including Unicef and The Mercy Centre in Bangkok, which focuses on helping children escape the city slums, where slavery is common.



An estimated 27 million people are involved in modern day slavery across the world, with an estimated 2 children sold per minute. Sunrise for Children hopes to end this by “working locally & impacting globally”, as Dr. Ghorbanian states.



For more information or to donate for Sunrise for Children, go to sunriseforchildren.org, or click here: http://sunriseforchildren.org/donations.php



For more info on the company, or to schedule an interview, please contact Heather Wethington at 949/450-0076