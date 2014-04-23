Local Dentist in San Clemente, CA Launches New Website

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Dr. William Brownson, a local dentist in San Clemente for over 35 years, leads his field with a strong understanding of providing a vibrant and positive experience for each of his clients.



As part of that experience, Dr. Brownson's Cosmetic Dentistry office is always enhancing their office with new technology and resources to provide clients with the latest breakthroughs in the field. Some recent highlights include tooth-colored fillings and also laser dental operations. But, their newest breakthrough cannot be found in the workplace, its on the internet.



With a soft release of the dentist's new website, Dr. Brownson plans to present all the information that he gives in his office to his new website. He wants to create an online experience for his clients and allow them to learn more about dental healthcare. Dr. Brownson insists each of his clients chooses to research dental treatment options on the new website before they come into the San Clemente office. "With new clients surfing the internet more and more on a daily basis, I want to be able to provide up to date information to help ease the selection process of dentistry. I wanted to create a site that allows users to navigate to specific dental procedures and learn about what they are. Also provide an easy way for people to reach us via email or phone call with the click of a mouse."



User Experience was also a main option to the new branded website experience as the new site will be responsive to the user's computer monitor.



Features of the San Clemente Cosmetic Dentist's site include:



Compatibility was also a key component to the website upgrade, as the new URL will appropriately for the mobile device used by the patient.

Features of the new top dentist in San Clemente mobile site include:

Detailed listings of dental services and procedures

A smile gallery of results featuring past and current clients

One-touch email

A map for easy directions to the office



According to Dr. Brownson, the new dentist website is designed to give clients and future clients detailed information that can improve their overall dental hygiene. "We make it clear to have information on what we do and how we do them readily accessible online, patients will have the determination to understand how certain procedures may benefit them and know more about the many treatments we offer to help git their goals." Dr. Brownson also explains that a client who is more educated about the procedures is better able to explain what they want to accomplish with a dental procedure, making sure that Dr. Brownson and the client are on the same page. By having the client's needs and wants met and in line with the results of dental procedures, Dr. Brownson says he will be able to increase client experience.



Dr. Brownson's San Clemente dentist office has been known to taking steps beyond their competitors to create a unique dental experience. The office is full of positive energy from the staff. Just one example of the many updates Dr. Brownson has made to make the office a more user friendly experience for everyone. With the new website, Dr. Brownson tells us that his new dentist office in San Clemente, CA has obtained another milestone for it's patients.



About Dr. Brownson, DDS

Dr. Brownson is a graduate of Northwestern University Dental School and has achieved Fellowship status in the Academy of General Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, and the Orange County Dental Association. Dr. Brownson and his staff are always willing to discuss your dental needs and options for treatment.



For more information about Dr. Brownson and his San Clemente Office, visit www.drbrownson.com



Media Contact

William Brownson

brownsondds@gmail.com

San Clemente, CA

http://www.drbrownson.com