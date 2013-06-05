Local Dentist Now Using Salivary DNA Tests to Fight Periodontal Infections

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Palm Beach Gardens dentist Dr. Andrew Rudnick whose practice is located at 4274 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, is now administering two molecular tests that provide supplemental information about a patient’s periodontal disease. This information can be used to develop patient-specific treatment plans for periodontal disease therapy and to help establish the therapy endpoint.



The two salivary diagnostic tests, named MyPerioPath® and MyPerioID® PST®,are offered by OralDNA® Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics.



Specifically, the MyPerioPath test provides semi-quantitative levels of 11 different species of bacteria known to trigger periodontal disease. In addition to identifying the bacterial pathogens, the test provides a bacterial-related risk of disease progression and suggestions for suitable antibiotic therapy. The MyPerioID PST test detects genetic changes (DNA polymorphisms) that have been associated with increased incidence and/or progression of chronic periodontal disease in some studies.



According to Dr. Andrew Rudnick, “We are very pleased to be one of the first dental practices in the area to utilize the MyPerioPathand MyPerioID PSTsalivary diagnostic tests, enhancing our ability to provide the best possible care.”



Periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the gum tissue and other structures supporting the teeth. If left untreated, it can lead to tooth loss. Besides helping with tooth retention, successful periodontal treatment can help patients with diabetes to better control their disease.1,2 About 50% of Americans have gingival bleeding, the more common but less severe form of periodontal disease.3 Prevalence of more severe disease is more difficult to ascertain.



Several research studies have associated gum disease with other chronic inflammatory diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.4,5



For more information regarding the MyPerioPath® and MyPerioID® PST® salivary diagnostic tests, or to schedule an appointment, call Dr. Rudnick at (561)625-1991 or visit www.RudnickDentistry.com.



About Dr. Rudnick

Palm Beach dentist Dr. Andrew Rudnick, is committed to providing a high level of quality dental care to each and every guest of Rudnick Dentistry. He proves his commitment to dental excellence through advanced training and continued education focused on neuromuscular dentistry and smile design. His dedication to patients and his abilities are proven, with accolades such as the Consumer’s Research Counsel of America’s award for one of America’s Top Dentists three years in a row.



Dr. Rudnick’s venture into dentistry began when he graduated from The George Washington University in 1992. In 1996 he completed his DMD at The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. Currently Dr. Rudnick values continued education and participating in extensive post-graduate training at the reputed Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies.



As a top dentist, Dr. Rudnick is proud of his following memberships:



- Fellow, International Congress of Oral Implantologists

- Associate Fellow, Academy of Laser Dentistry

- Member, Academy of General Dentistry

- Member, World Congress Laser Institute

- Member, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

- Member, American Association of Implant Dentists

- American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, Atlantic Coast Dental Association



About OralDNA Labs Inc. (www.OralDNA.com)

OralDNA Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated(NYSE: DGX), is a specialty diagnostics company created to advance clinical testing in the dental community. The company’s goal is to help the dental profession achieve better clinical outcomes by providing reliable, definitive, and cost-effective clinical tests that drive the detection and prognosis of disease at an earlier, more treatable stage.



