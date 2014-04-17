Local Dwelling Offers Complete Property Management and Leasing Services

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Local Dwelling, a premier Dallas and DFW property management firm, handles every aspect of the management, sales, and leasing processes for its clients and customers throughout the DFW area. Known as a leader in the property management industry, the company has been able and continues to manage hundreds of homes, town houses, duplexes, and condominiums.



The comprehensive list of DFW property management services Local Dwelling provides includes complete screening of potential tenants, lease preparation and document acquisition, rent collection, accounting services, coordinated repair and maintenance service, security deposit itemization, property record keeping, convenient online account access for owners and residents, monthly statements, 1099 statements, tenant-owner correspondence, and property inspections upon request. No matter what their clients look for in a property management firm, Local Dwelling has the people, ability, and resources to provide it to them.



“Our attention to detail, skillful negotiating, strategic marketing of properties, 24/7 emergency call service, and industry leading accounting services make us the trusted DFW Property Management company of choice for hundreds of clients,” the head of the company proudly shares.



Local Dwelling does not only focus on property management. Its other strength is leasing, which includes the following services: Marketing of the property through its website at www.localdwelling.com, including the use of multiple associated real estate links; providing of maximum property exposure through MLS (Multiple Listing Service); working with other agents in order to find a potential residents in the shortest amount of time; ensuring property is marketed and well promoted to active realtors; and comprehensive screening of residents.



Local Dwelling even takes the extra mile of initializing extensive background checks to potential residents of a property. This process includes reviewing rental or mortgage payment history, verification of employment, authentication of salary and income; criminal background search, and eviction history review.



“We serve as the primary point of contact for all resident communication. Your account can be tailored to suit your needs and you are able to check your statement on line at any time. Our maintenance department coordinates all repairs and maintenance issues. There are no ‘mark-ups’ for this service and we work with the owner’s warranty company if applicable. We also have professional vendors who provide high quality work at reasonable prices. Our management fee is based on the monthly rent collected,” he adds.



For more information about Local Dwelling and all its offerings, visit its website at http://www.localdwelling.com.