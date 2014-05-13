Local Dwelling Provides Flexibility with For-Rent and For-Sale House Listings

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Local Dwelling, a property management firm in Dallas that specializes in managing homes, town homes, duplexes and condominiums throughout the DFW Metroplex, provides better options and greater flexibility to home seekers with its comprehensive listings of for-rent and for-sale properties which can be easily accessed at http://www.localdwelling.com.



Local Dwelling strives to help home seekers – whether tenants or owners – to find a property that properly matches their needs and expectations without compromising their budget requirement. The owner of the company shares, “Local Dwelling is among the few Dallas Fort Worth property management companies that offers owners the courtesy of inclusive fees; that means no fine print or unexpected charges during the managmeent term. Rather than charging you for every form you fill out and request you make, we charge one inclusive fee that covers it all. We believe that convenience, courtesy and respect is something our Dallas property management customers deserve.”



Utilizing modern technology, Local Dwelling is able to provide a wide range of property management services through their official website, where both homeowners willing to sell their property and tenants or homebuyers looking for potential home to stay in have specific online portals in which they can log in to and find what they are looking for.



Through this one-of-a-kind marketing strategy, Local Dwelling is able to help tenants find a rental property, provide you market data on your neighborhood, prepare the property for move-in, offer convenient online rent payment option, provide 24/7 emergency care of your rental home, offer aggressive marketing, and connect with expert realtors.



“We serve as the primary point of contact for all resident communication. Your account can be tailored to suit your needs and you are able to check your statement on line at any time. Our maintenance department coordinates all repairs and maintenance issues. There are no “mark-ups” for this service and we work with the owner’s warranty company if applicable. We also have professional vendors who provide high quality work at reasonable prices. Our management fee is based on the monthly rent collected,” he adds.



Rental properties in Dallas that Local Dwelling markets can be seen at http://www.localdwelling.com/dfw-rental-homes-dallas-area-property-management, while listings for houses for sale can be seen at http://www.localdwelling.com/homes-sale. For more information about the company and the comprehensive list of services it offers, visit its official website at http://www.localdwelling.com.