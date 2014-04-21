Local Entrepreneur Gerrard Larriett Named a Finalist in the Harlem Demo Day Competition

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Gerrard Larriett, a local entrepreneur and creator of a popular line of aromatherapy pet care products, has been named a finalist in the Harlem Demo Day competition. Larriett was recognized as a leading business professional in the area and will be able to pitch his innovative business ideas to a distinguished panel of judges in hopes of being named one of the top start-ups and being awarded prizes ranging from advice from other local business leaders to start up money. “I am humbled by this recognition,” Larriett said, “and I can’t wait to showcase my work in front of the judges.”



Harlem Demo Day will take place at the Harlem Garage located at 318 West 118th Street in New York, on Wednesday, April 23, 2014 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Harlem Demo Da is a premiere pitch event for entrepreneurs in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx and the event gives these business professionals the chance to present their businesses, gain valuable advice from other successful entrepreneurs and be recognized for their efforts with seed money for their ventures.



The organizers of this year’s Harlem Demo Days have announced the following judges for the event: Bruce Lincoln, Senior Fellow, Columbia Institute for Tele-Information at the Columbia Business School and founder of SiliconHarlem, McAdory Lipscomb, Jr., CEO of Coach & Investor, Ron Paliwoda, founder of Paliwoda Ventures, Diallo Powell, Co-founder and CEO of Nethermead, and Sapna Shah, entrepreneur and founder of Red Giraffe Advisors.



These judges will listen to Larriett and other finalists pitch their business ideas and then choose the entrepreneur who will be named the winner of the competition. The event is sponsored by Spring Bank, Pixel Prose Media and TTW Consulting and is open to the public. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards a business grant for the winner.



WHAT: Harlem Demo Day featuring Gerrard Larriett



WHERE: Harlem Garage

318 West 118th Street

New York, NY 10026



WHEN: April 23, 2014

6:00 PM until 9:00 PM



About Larriett’s Pet Aromatherapy Products

Larriett’s pet aromatherapy products have proven to be very popular with pet owners and he offers a wide selection including candles, spray, shampoos and conditioners. To learn more about Larriett and his firm visit www.gerrardlarriett.com. Information about the Harlem Demo Day can be found at http://harlemdemoday.brownpapertickets.com/ or by calling 917.289.0973. Harlem Demo Day also has a presence on Facebook and interested parties can follow them on Twitter by looking for hash tag #harlemdemoday.