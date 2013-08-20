Local Gold Coast Removalist GRC Removals Offers Free Packaging Boxes

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Anyone in Gold Coast, Queensland who has moved from one location to another, whether the location was an office or home, can speak of the difficulty and stress involved with coordinating packaging and goods removal. Many items are often moved while relocating, so dozens of details are involved in the planning. Finding quality packaging materials for a successful move can be difficult and demanding, adding further to the complications of coordinating an effortless move.



Homeowners and office owners in the Gold Coast region of Queensland, Australia can turn to the removal services of Gold Coast removalist GRC Removals for quality assistance. To facilitate smoother and more efficient moving operations, this leading removalist offers customers 10 packaging boxes for absolutely free for every three hours booked with the company. It also sells storage, moving, and removal boxes as easily obtainable on-site packaging materials.



“We’ve handled the removal needs of homeowners and business owners in the Gold Coast with care and efficiency for 10 years. We are locally owned and operated, and our foremost concern is facilitating removal and moving operations that are hassle-free, time-efficient, and customer-oriented, and that handle our customers’ goods with care,” said Sean Robinson, spokesperson for GRC Removals. “Packaging materials for a move can be a stressful time indeed. Aside from the physical demands, it’s difficult to know how to pack efficiently. Our packaging materials accommodate every type of moving need, and we give prompt and professional packaging and moving services so you can quickly be on your way.”



GRC Removals provides packaging materials for any item needing to be transferred. Customers can contact GRC Removals for determining the volume and types of packing boxes they need by submitting an item inventory and list of item dimensions. The free Gold Coast moving boxes service is available to all customers who book a removals job for 3 hours or more. The company is able to send personnel to locations to assess storage box needs for greater convenience, too.



To learn more visit the Gold Coast removalists: http://www.furnitureremovalsgoldcoast.net.au/



About GRC Removals

GRC Removals is a leading local removalist in Gold Coast, Queensland with 10 years of quality packaging, removal, and moving experience. The company specializes in one-time removal services for both Southeast Queensland and trips requiring interstate travel. GRC Removals handles all items it transfers with great care, and the company is dedicated to giving customers prompt, efficient item transfer services that are hassle-free and affordable. The company also offers seasonal discounts on its packaging and moving operations, too. http://www.furnitureremovalsgoldcoast.net.au/ , find out more at the company’s blog at http://grcremovals.tumblr.com/ , or call 07 5660 6113 to learn more.



Business: GRC Removals

Contact: Sean Robinson

Address: 9/2 Corporate Court, Bundall QLD 4217

Phone: 07 5660 6113

Email: info@furnitureremovalsgoldcoast.net.au

Blog: http://grcremovals.tumblr.com/