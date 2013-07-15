Local Japanese Art Gallery in Glen Iris Greets Customers with Japanese Tea

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- If you're strolling through Glen Iris in Melbourne, Australia, on a Saturday afternoon, please make a point to pop into Kasasagi Japanese Fine Art Gallery at 53 High Street, Glen Iris.



Say "Hi!" to the owners Sue and Stamatis, who will greet you warmly, and offer an inviting Japanese Tea for you to sip as you walk through the Gallery admiring the beautiful Japanese art pieces on show.



You'll find Japanese antique art as well as other wonderful pieces to admire, which at the moment include the following:



- Intricately detailed Japanese fans (the history of these types of fans dates back to the 6th Century); fans are carried when wearing ceremonial clothing, and in dances such as kagura, noh, and kabuki



- Masks, including a Tengu long-nosed Goblin mask; a Koh-Omote Noh mask; an antique copper Noh mask



- Antique Snuff Bottles



- Woodblock prints



- A variety of exquisitely decorated hand-painted and silk scrolls



- And much, much more, with new additions arriving all the time.



The owners of the Gallery admire much about Japanese art, handcraft skills and expressions of soul, passion and sincerity. The Gallery allows them to showcase the best Japanese and antique art for everyone to admire.



The shopper who needs help choosing can rest assured they'll find two passionate people who love Japanese art, willing to share the rich history of each item they part with on its way to a new home.



The Kasasagi Fine Arts Japanese Gallery is open Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00 noon to 5:00pm, & Friday and Saturday from 12:00 noon to 6:00pm.



WEBSITE URL: http://www.kasasagi.com.au



CONTACT INFO

Kasasagi Fine Arts

Japanese Art and Antique Art

53 High Street

Glen Iris, Vic 3146

Australia

Tel. in Australia: 0419 123 959