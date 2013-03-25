Local Knowledge Fishing Charters Takes Fort Lauderdale Visitors out to Sea to Catch Exotic Fish

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Fishing in freshwater lakes can be a quiet and relaxing experience. But fishing in the open ocean can be totally different. With swordfish, sailfish, tuna, dolphin, and other large fish available to be caught, deep sea fishing can be extremely exciting. Whether deep sea fishing for the first time or a fishing veteran, spending a day on a fishing charter is a memorable experience.



In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Local Knowledge Fishing Charters aims to offer exciting fishing trips operated by experienced locals. Captain Mike Johnson is one such local. As the captain of Local Knowledge Fishing Charters, Mike Johnson has fished the waters around Fort Lauderdale, FL for his entire life.



During a day trip with Local Knowledge Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters, guests can catch a number of different types of fish, including:



-Sailfish

-Swordfish

-Wahoo

-Dolphin

-Tuna



The charter company operates 4, 6, and 8 hour day trips, although multi-day trips around the Bahamas are also available. As a company spokesperson explains, Local Knowledge Fishing Charters is ready to cater to all different types of groups:



“We love entertaining all different groups of people. We host corporate groups for business parties or to entertain corporate clients. We also take out groups of friends and family members. With a friendly captain and easygoing crew, our goal is to give everybody an unforgettable day on the water.”



The online home of Local Knowledge Fishing Charters is FishLocalKnowledge.com. At the FishLocalKnowledge.com website, visitors will find all of the information they need to know about tour pricing and the types of fish that can be caught.



For those interested in learning more about their day on the water, the FishLocalKnowledge.com website also features a photo gallery. And as the company’s spokesperson explains, Local Knowledge Fishing Charters was recently recognized by some major sport fishing publications:



“We’re proud to be recognized by some of the largest sport fishing publications in the world, including Florida Sport Fishing and the Big Game Fishing Journal. We’ve also been featured in the Sun-Sentinel.”



As the FishLocalKnowledge.com website explains, another advantage of working with Local Knowledge Fishing Charters is that it does not have a draconian cancellation policy. Cancellations are flexible and, as the FishLocalKnowledge.com website explains, pricing is fair.



Whether sail fishing in Fort Lauderdale for the first time or seeking to land a big tuna, Local Knowledge Fishing Charters wants to make every Fort Lauderdale vacation as memorable as possible.



About Local Knowledge Fishing Charters

Local Knowledge Fishing Charters offers fishing charters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Captain Mike Johnson takes visitors out on 4, 6, and 8 hour fishing trips to the ocean to catch swordfish, tuna, sailfish, wahoo, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.fishlocalknowledge.com