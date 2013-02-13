Local Law 87 Effective in New York, Requires Buildings' Energy Audits

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Local Law 87 (LL87) recently went into effect this year and requires New York property owners to file energy efficiency reports before December 31st, 2013.



Passed in 2009, LL87 requires covered buildings which span 50,000 square feet or more, to audit their energy consumption and conduct retro commissioning of base building systems. It includes the building envelope (roof and façade), electrical systems, boiler and domestic hot water, ventilation & lighting, etc.



There are fines and penalties for property managers and owners that are unable to finish up their buildings’ energy audits before the due date. As stated in the law’s compliance literature, “Fines for LL87 violations are $3,000 for the first year of non-compliance and compound every year until the report is filed, which could amount to at least $40,000 for a firm that manages 5 buildings and delays compliance by just one year. The department will not accept reports until all outstanding LL87 fines are paid.” The Urban Green Council recommends that properties start their energy audits at least 12 months (retro-commissioning at least 12-18 months) before the due date.



For 2013, the buildings that span over 50,000 square feet and have a tax block number ending in ‘3’ are required to finish up their energy audits under the guidance of an independent and certified energy auditor. The same format of compliance follows next year when buildings that have a block number ending in ‘4’ will have to file their energy efficiency reports in 2014, and so on. The first set of reports will be filed beginning in 2013 until 2022, repeating every 10 years.



