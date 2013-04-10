Local Law 87 to Impose Fines for Non-Compliance with Energy Audits

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Local Law 87 will impose fines for non-compliance with the mandate that requires building owners to complete energy audits by set due dates. Property owners and managers with 5 buildings in their portfolio can face fines as much as $40,000 for delaying compliance by 2 years.



Failure to submit an Energy Efficiency Report will be regarded as a Class 2 violation, which may result in a fine of $3,000 for the first year and will accumulate with each additional non-compliant year until the Energy Efficiency Report is submitted. Apart from imposing fines, the Department of Buildings will not accept a report if outstanding fines have not been paid.



The best way to avoid these fines is to take a proactive approach to compliance and start the auditing and retro-commissioning process at least 12-18 months before the report is due. This ensures that buildings follow a comprehensive procedure to improve energy efficiency of base systems and also take advantage of grants, rebates and incentives available on a time-restricted basis.



Associated Renewable also offers Building Management Systems, a software program that allows building owners and managers to manage security, climate control, lighting, heating and other building operations. Integrating these disparate systems together can significantly increase the energy saving potential by allowing the building manager to make decisions about what to run and for how long.



The Energy Solutions team at Associated Renewable consists of mechanical, electrical and energy engineers that provide comprehensive solutions for integrated building management systems to reduce energy costs and improve energy efficiency. A team of BMS experts determines the energy-saving opportunities from linking building management systems for centralized control and monitoring.



About Associated Renewable

Associated Renewable is a leading end-to-end full service energy consulting and carbon management company. They offer custom energy efficiency solutions, leveraging renewable energy technologies to help clients deploy their projects, meet regulatory requirements, and cut energy costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint. Their efforts will help to mitigate heightened global energy concerns as well as guide businesses, government agencies, and other organizations towards a more energy efficient, sustainable and costs effective future.



For more information, visit http://www.local-law-87.com/