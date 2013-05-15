Local Military Divorce Lawyer with Low Cost and Free Consultation

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Legal Yogi would like to provide some military divorce information for those affected by the impediment to family life:



- Considering Location of the Divorce and Divorcing Parties

- Custody Issues

- The Financial Aspect

- The Help of a Lawyer



Considering Location of the Divorce and Divorcing Parties



The location of the couple’s residence and members of the couple are important determinants in the timing and initiation of the divorce. Many states do not allow a couple to divorce there unless there is a clear and proven intent to reside in that state. Some states have only a minimal time requirement for residence in order for a divorce to take place.



Military men in divorce who are served when they are on duty can request to delay their response. In most cases a judge can delay an entire divorce case for those preoccupied by active duty.



Custody Issues



Parenting is another aspect that suffers as a result of military requirement. The military service member will of course have less time with their kids, being overseas, and this will affect custody arrangements. Those on active duty may litigate for extra visitation time when in the country.



The Financial Aspect



Items like child support are determined differently in different states. Some states consider both parents incomes, while some consider only the paying parent’s income.



Military pension and retirement also varies per state and consists of different options. There are provisions that allow former non serving spouses to continue to use military services. Many of these have certain time requirements per length of both the marriage and active duty leading up to the divorce. A good military divorce lawyer can explain things like military pension, something comprised of a few complicated options which affect the share of either spouse differently.



The Help of a Lawyer



Military divorce requires a special breadth of knowledge and experience. Many lawyers, even those who do not specialize in divorce, may have an awkward time with the proceedings, and especially court. They must be familiar with different aspects of military life and residence, as well as obstacles like service terms.



