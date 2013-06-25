Local Mobile Colorado Partners with NeoNova Network Services as Google Apps Reseller

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Leading North American cloud solutions provider NeoNova Network Services, Inc. today announced that Gene Murray, Principal and Chief Technology Officer of Local Mobile Colorado LLC, has become a Premier Google Apps Reseller partner.



As a result of this partnership, Gene Murray now provides a complete suite of Google Apps and related solutions to businesses in the Denver, CO metro area.



According to Clay Stevens, Channel Manager, Cloud Sales for NeoNova and based out of Golden, Colorado, “We are pleased to have Mr. Murray join our growing list of Google Apps resellers. They are an integral link with the small-business community we seek to serve.”



According to Mr. Murray at Local Mobile Colorado, “The products and support provided by NeoNova are essential components of our LMCSmartCloudLite™ productivity services for small businesses. Many of our clients and prospects are asking about taking their first steps into the cloud and we now have the training and comprehensive platform to provide them with enterprise-quality, cloud solutions.”



The value-add provided by the LMC Google Apps Premier Reseller solution includes:



- Free cloud, security, and Exchange email assessment.

- Full, live, 24 x 7 x 365 telephone/chat support for the entire business.

- Fully paid subscription for everyone in the business to Boost E-Learning online training for Google Apps.

- On-going help and support with adds and changes.

- A deployment team that handles the migration process along with your technical staff member (if you don't have technical staff, our team can still handle the migration).

- Initial setup and activation of Google Apps accounts including email, calendar, documents, sites, groups and chat.

- Up to five hours of comprehensive admin and end-user training during and after deployment.

- Acquisition and maintenance of a domain for the business, as needed.



As more and more small businesses look into cloud solutions, Local Mobile Colorado LLC is well positioned to serve the Denver, CO metro area.



About Local Mobile Colorado LLC

Aurora, Colorado-based Local Mobile Colorado LLC has been serving small and medium size businesses (SMBs) and nonprofits in the Denver, CO metro area for two years, providing cloud VPS web hosting and allied services. The company is now positioned to help SMBs and nonprofits minimize capital expenses by transitioning their workloads, data, and email accounts into the cloud. Advantages of this transition include: elasticity, scalability, self-healing, and high availability.



SMBs and nonprofits can now gain enterprise-level power and stability for their computing needs, but at a fraction of the cost of the dedicated servers of the past. For more information, contact Local Mobile Colorado LLC at (303) 946-9285 or (888) 876-5416 and visit us at localmobilecolorado.com.



About NeoNova Network Services, Inc.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based NeoNova Network Services empowers hundreds of small businesses, telcos and ISP customers with twenty-first-century, cloud-based technologies. We help service providers and businesses grow by delivering a wide array of subscriber, network management, and professional services leveraged by a powerful service delivery platform and backed by the industry’s top professionals.



NeoNova also is an authorized premier reseller of the Google Apps™ and Google Apps for Business™ suite of communication tools. Google Apps brings simple, powerful communication and collaboration tools to organizations of any size – all hosted by Google to streamline setup, minimize maintenance, and reduce IT costs.



NeoNova drives revenue growth and churn reduction by delivering collaborative communication services for hundreds of small businesses and regional telcos. Founded in 1999, NeoNova has a 98% renewal rate and offers subscriber services, network management, and professional services for more than 500,000 subscribers throughout the United States. For more information, contact NeoNova Network Solutions at (877) 897-1667 and visit us at neonova.net.



