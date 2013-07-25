Local Musicians Impacted by Hurricane Sandy Create New Anthem for New Jersey: "JERSEY STRONG"

Union Beach, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- A group of New Jersey musicians, some directly impacted by Hurricane Sandy, have recently collaborated on the recording of a new song written to bring awareness to the on-going tragedies of Sandy. Jersey Strong is destined to become an anthem and tribute to the resilience of the people of New Jersey.



Two days after the devastating hurricane of October 2012, New Jersey musician Carolyn Marosy was inspired to write a song detailing the tragic event and how it forever changed the lives of many in her home state. Moved by the stories of friends left homeless or without jobs to return to, she was compelled to contribute her talent and make a difference in the lives of the people directly affected in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.



Marosy reached out to her talented musician friends, some of them directly affected by the hurricane, and asked them to contribute their talents to her project. Yogi and the Windchimes was formed and Jersey Strong was born. Participants include Vanessa Anderson (vocals), Baba Buerger (engineer/producer), Carolyn Marosy (guitars), Elena McLaughlin (vocals), Joe McLaughlin (lead guitar/keyboards), Beth Prellberg (percussion), Audra Thomas (bass) and Yvette Scott (drums). All participants volunteered their talents to create this labor of love for the people of New Jersey.



Husband and wife team Joe and Elena McLaughlin were forced to evacuate during Hurricane Sandy and returned to find nine feet of water from the Raritan Bay swept into their Keansburg home. All of their possessions, including musical equipment that was pertinent to their livelihood were destroyed. The home that they worked over twenty years to afford has been gutted and is slowly being rebuilt.



Bassist Audra Thomas also saw her life turned upside down as a result of Hurricane Sandy. Thomas, a resident of Union Beach, one of the hardest hit areas affected by the storm, had her home and belongings swept away by the surge from Raritan Bay. Since then, she has been working tirelessly within her community to help them get back on their feet.



Thomas? caring nature and the resilience of the McLaughlins are perfect examples of how the people of New Jersey came together to help one another during their darkest hour. Jersey Strong depicts the history of the events, the struggle for survival and the long term commitment to one another that is necessary to rebuild — all set to music that reflects the sounds of New Jersey. In keeping with Marosy's goal to make an impact stronger than the storm itself, all proceeds from the sale of this recording will be donated to those affected so lives can be rebuilt, as the song suggests, “better than before.”



The first wave in releasing Jersey Strong to the public is through radio and a debut performance at The Soulsational Music and Wellness Festival in Bayville, NJ, on July 27, 2013 http://soulsational.webs.com.



Yogi and the Windchimes will perform Jersey Strong as the kick-off song during the tribute to Hurricane Sandy survivors. There will be limited edition CDs available at the event, but the song will be widely available for purchase on July 27, 2013 through http://www.cdbaby.com. More information on Yogi and the Windchimes can be found at https://www.facebook.com/YogiAndTheWindchimes.