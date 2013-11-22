Local Officials Investigate Recent "Gnome Sightings"

Graubünden, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Local officials are investigating a number of "Gnome Sightings" in the Graubünden canton of Switzerland after a local farmer photographed something that some people are claiming "proves that Gnomes are real." The farmer, who wishes to stay anonymous, setup a hidden motion activated camera after the vegetables in his garden began disappearing. Expecting to catch an unscrupulous neighbor or possibly a rodent, he was shocked by what he saw while reviewing the pictures the next morning.



"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was just like people had described." said the man. Although very dark, the images he captured do contain what some people are calling the "Graubünden Gnome." This follows a rash of reports by locals villagers throughout Graubünden over the last 18 months of "tiny human-like creatures with pointy ears and sharp teeth."I wanted people to be aware because I don't know if these things are dangerous" said the farmer. "I have nothing to gain from this. Only ridicule from my neighbors."



The word Gnome comes from Renaissance Latin gnomus, which first appears in the works of 16th century Swiss alchemist Paracelsus where he perhaps derived the term from Latin gnomos (itself representing a Greek ??-?????, literally "earth-dweller"). Some villages in Graubünden have a history of nome sightings that date back more than 500 years.



Architect David Bianchi was visiting friends in Arosa when he encountered what he describes as a "tiny human-like creature with pointy ears and sharp teeth." "I grabbed a light and went outside to investigate a strange noise I heard by the garden." said Bianchi. "I could see a small figure of no more than 30 centimeters moving in the plants." I thought maybe it was an animal or a small child but when I shined my light on it I could see it was neither." "It had wrinkles like an old person but it was no person. It had sharp ears and teeth and you could see veins through it's skin. I froze briefly until it hissed and ran away." Binachi was at first hesitant to discuss the encounter with anyone. "I grew up in Meiringen where many people claimed to see river monsters in the Arre River and I always thought they were crazy."



The photos are being investigated by James Moore of the Gnome Society which claims to be the largest "gnomologic community" in the world. "We are running extensive tests on these photos to determine their authenticity but everything so far leads us to believe that these are genuine." Mr. Moore expects the tests to be completed within two weeks. In the meantime, many villages in Graubünden are recommending that small children don't go outside after dark.



View The Gnome Pictures Here



About the Gnome Society

Gnome Society is the original and largest gnomologic community of scientists, historians, journalists, and specialists from diverse backgrounds. The Gnome Society is considered the most credible and respected source in Gnomology.



The Gnome Society organizes, investigates and reports gnomologic encounters and directs expeditions to places where the encounters have occurred.