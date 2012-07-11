Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Seo Las Vegas today announced their newest marketing package aimed at local businesses that are fed up with being at the mercy of Google. In a change from common online marketing strategies, this new marketing package aims to build traffic and leads first and rankings second. By harnessing the power of local directories like Yelp, City Search and Foursquare just to name a few. Seo Las Vegas has created a way to bring new customers to local businesses without being at the mercy of search engines. “ Google is still important, and this package addresses organic rankings as well as alternative traffic sources for local businesses. The idea is to harness the full power of the internet and yes there is more to online marketing than being number 1 on Google” Said Rick Romano founder of Seo Las Vegas.



The strategy uses video, press releases, Local Directories as well as search engine rankings to generate the full impact of online marketing. When asked what sets this package apart from others being offered Romano responded “ 2 things one is the price for what is offered this package is a steal most marketing company’s would charge $2000 or more. We are offering it at a small fraction of that to make it affordable to small businesses. The second is a convenience the portal the client gets is amazing it allows the client to change offers in directories like yelp and 29 others instantly with on click, not to mention the extra business it will bring.”



For more information about the extreme local online marketing package, now available worldwide contact Seo Las Vegas at (800) 457-4059 or visit their website at seoserviceswholesale.com.