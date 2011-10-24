Local Online Shopping Services: HalifaxHometownExperts.ca Launches, Saves Local Halifax Shoppers Time and Frustration

Mineville, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2011 -- "Nearly All Consumers (97%) Now Use Online Media to Shop Locally", according to BIA/Kelsey and ConStat



In today’s rapidly changing environment, it’s no secret that businesses are forced to find new ways to market their products and services. Traditional advertising mediums are expensive and simply not as effective as they used to be. People are searching the Internet with 97% of consumers now going online for information before making a buying decision.



"Small businesses need to be able to connect with customers at the moment they are looking for products and services to buy", said Dennis King, owner of Kingsway Social Media. "HalifaxHometownExperts.ca will help position local Halifax businesses as the online go-to experts in their respective niches. At the same time, Halifax consumers will be directly connected with local, trustworthy experts. No cowboys or rogue operators will be tolerated!"



In addition to HalifaxHometownExperts.ca, Kingsway Social Media will also be offering mainstay internet marketing services such as web design, local search engine optimization, social media management and video production.



"Currently, the increasing relevance of Social Media in Google's search results and the rapid growth of smart phones are creating both new challenges and opportunities for small business", said Dennis. "That said, it's important that we are able to advise our clients on how these changes will impact their visibility online."



About Kingsway Social Media

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia Canada, Kingsway Social Media specializes in local search engine optimization, social media management, video production and website design.