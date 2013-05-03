Local Owner of CrossFit 061 Advances to Regionals for the CrossFit Games

Granger, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Nick Urankar qualified for the CrossFit Central East Regional Competition in Columbus, Ohio June 7-9.



130,000 athletes competed in the CrossFit Open and only 2,256 athletes advanced to the 17 Regional competitions taking place around the world. Only 50 male competitors advance from Regionals to The CrossFit Games.



In order to qualify for Regionals, Urankar first had to submit to the five week CrossFit Open competition. He had to complete each workout within the given timeframe and have his score validated at his local affiliate gym. All contestants are ranked within one of seventeen regions. Urankar competes in the Central East Region, which is the most competitive region.



Urankar completed the Crossfit Open in 5th place in his Region, which qualified him to compete in Regionals June 7th-9th at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. Urankar must place in the top 3 at Regionals to advance to The CrossFit Games which will take place late July at the Home Depot Center in Los Angeles, California. The Finals are televised on ESPN.



Urankar advanced to The CrossFit Games in 2011 and missed qualifying for the Games by one spot in 2012 . Urankar will compete against the top 50 men who qualified from all 17 regions and will have the chance at winning $250,000 if he advances to The CrossFit Games in 2013. He said, “Winning the games would change the life of myself and my family forever.”



"CrossFit is everything about fitness combined. It is constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity." Urankar started training CrossFit in 2010. CrossFit is not just a sport, it is a lifestyle. While training, there is not one specific thing that Urankar does. He usually trains three to five times a day and that could be a one rep max, which takes about 2 seconds, to a full hour session. "CrossFit trains a person to be mentally prepared for anything," says Urankar.





Urankar owns his own CrossFit gym in Granger, Indiana. His gym has about ninety members, both men and women, ranging from ages fifteen-sixty. He promotes a healthy lifestyle through fitness and nutrition in his gym. Urankar’s goal is to "train to be the fittest athlete in the world and help others in staying fit and healthy.”