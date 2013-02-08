Local Photographer Joins Forces with Local Web Designer

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Elizabeth Varian knows a good thing when she sees it.



“We [Webmaster For Hire] are thrilled to have Kelly [Wagner] coming on board with us. Her eye and attention to detail is one of the best in the field,” said Varian.



Kelly Wagner is a professional photographer and runs her own business, Fashion Forward Fotos. She lends her photographic eye to any number of different events, weddings, portraits and kids’ pictures.



“If you need a quality photograph in Palm Beach County, I am your go-to person. Teaming with Elizabeth [Varian] is a truly humbling experience. I am honored to team with her,” Wagner added.



The Palm Beach County Events project, http://www.palmbeachcountyevents.com, is a group effort between the two professionals showcasing events and activities in the Palm Beach community.



The Palm Beach County Events project will feature any group, business, charity or sporting event who wants to be seen and heard in the community. Varian will be in charge of the website and Wagner will handle the photography aspect.



“Palm Beach County is not a place to be bored and we want to be sure that those who would like to know more about their community, how to participate in it or have an idea to share have an appropriate venue from this point forward,” Varian said.



Wagner added, “Palm Beach County always has something going on. Our beaches draw tourists year after year, but there is more to our friendly county than just the beaches. Our businesses, schools and civic groups wanted an outlet for additional press – we listened.”



Palm Beach County Events is available for hire as the team or hire Wagner or Varian independently. Find the events website at http://www.palmbeachcountyevents.com.



To find Elizabeth Varian: http://www.webmasterforhire.us



To find Kelly Wagner: http://www.fashionforwardpalmbeach.com