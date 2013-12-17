Local Plumbing and Electrical Services Company Offers Boiler Repair SW London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- SW London Services, an established plumbing and electrical services provider in the Southwest London area, is offering a new service option for its customers. The company is now providing repair services for broken boilers.



“A damaged heating system can be troublesome for customers. Our professional heating engineers will get your system working as fast and cost efficient as possible,” said Thomas Blackman, head engineer of SW London Services. “There’s no call out charge, and we promise to see your property in as short as two hours. We can offer a comprehensive job sheet of the work performed, which is part of your 2-year guarantee.”



Thomas Blackman has a quarter century experience in plumbing as well as electrical services. He holds an NICEIC accreditation as an electrical contractor and specialist in boiler repair SW London. As the senior gas engineer SW London, he leads a team of plumbers, engineers and electricians. The company offers Boiler Breakdown SW London services, which also include fast and efficient diagnosis of faults, replacement of broken or damaged components, collecting and ordering replacement parts for your boiler equipment, repair of leaks, frozen valves and burst pipes, providing safety checks as well as boiler diagnostics. Meanwhile the company offers full range of plumbing services including central heating breakdown, boiler breakdown, installation of boiler and central heating, plumbing emergencies, central heating and boiler services, general plumbing, installation of gas appliance, power flushing and bathroom design and installation.



In choosing a reliable plumbing company for their immediate needs, customers usually prefer a company that offers fast, efficient and ready services for any situation or issues with plumbing. The company, through the leadership of Blackman, has operated in SW area for over 25 years, giving it comprehensive experience into all the nooks of the plumbing and electrical industry.For more information, you can call SW London Services at 0800-5999025 or you can visit the official website at http://www.sw-londonservices.co.uk/