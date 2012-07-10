Local Plumbing Company Announces New Showroom

Broomall, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- With the company providing bathroom remodeling services, Wm. Henderson very quickly realized that there was something missing from the offering: A place to showcase options and ideas to customers looking for a bathroom remodel. The original showroom was functional, but was quickly seen as too small for the company’s vision. With the addition of a new tile showroom to their facilities, the company is looking to change that.



“A new tile showroom has been an idea of ours for quite a while,” says Jill Gallagher of Wm. Henderson, Inc. “So, when the opportunity was presented to expand our space, we knew this was the time to go bigger and better! The new building provides significantly more area for display, and now includes actual installation of tile, which allows the customer to see the tile as it would be in their own home, on the floor and on the wall.”



The showroom is currently open, and is being maintained by Wm. Henderson tile-setter Tony Valentino. “I’m excited to have more space to show customers their options,” Valentino says.



Bathroom remodeling typically requires new flooring or new walls, and the new showroom is designed to show customers their options for both. Installations of the tile will help those requesting a remodel reach a more informed decision, and the more spacious layout will improve the comfort of visitors throughout the process.



Those who are looking to remodel their bathroom in Delaware County and the Mainline area of Pennsylvania are encouraged to look at Wm. Henderson’s new showroom or visit WmHendersonInc.com for more information.



About Wm. Henderson, Inc.

Wm. Henderson has been providing HVAC and plumbing services to Delaware County and Mainline residents since 1977. Headquartered in Broomall, Pa., the company is the winner of the 2012 Carrier President’s Award and is a member of the Philadelphia-Suburban Gas Exchange, Small Business Association of Delaware County, Marple Business & Professional Association, the Philadelphia Suburban Association of Plumbing Contractors, and the National Association of Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors. Their fleet of plumbers and HVAC technicians are available for emergency service 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, and their business features a project-cost model as opposed to traditional hourly fees. Visit WmHendersonInc.com for more information.