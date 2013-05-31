Local Porta Potty Rental Expands Into All 50 States

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- From county fairs to office building renovations, social events and construction sites require clean, easy-to-access restroom facilities. But not all structures and locations come fully equipped. Local Porta Potty Rental , a leading provider of portable toilets and porta potty rentals in Atlanta, GA , and the surrounding areas, today announced the expansion of its coverage area. The company now offers rentals in all 50 states.



“We’re excited about our nationwide expansion,” says Stephen John, Local Porta Potty Rental company spokesperson. “Over the past few months, we’ve added new equipment and systems to better quote people based on their need.”



Local Porta Potty Rental provides a one-stop solution for construction, residential and oil/gas customers with a wide range of portable restroom facility needs. Customers can select units based on size and functionality, as well as features to accommodate individuals with disabilities. Some units also include shower facilities for use at campgrounds or during multiple-day events.



The company also provides solutions for consumers that need to be up to code on construction job sites or need temporary facilities in emergency situations.



Website visitors can search for portable units by clicking on the state listing. Search queries reveal all available rental locations in a given state. Service representatives are also on hand to provide customers with quotes on package options or help coordinating services for large-scale events.



Local Porta Potty Rental promises to have a quote and available facilities in route in as little as five minutes. Interested parties can rent portable toilets and restroom facilities directly in Atlanta or Athens, GA , and now nationwide, by calling (800) 836-3358 or visiting the company website.



About Local Porta Potty Rental

