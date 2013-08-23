GoogleNewsSubmit Adds Local Press Release Package

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Online Press Release distribution service GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to announce the addition of local press release distribution. Priced at $70 per submission, GoogleNewsSubmit.com will get your press release not only on Google News, Bing News, Ask.com news and other major media outlets, but also submit a press release to local media outlets manually in a users market. With a database of thousands of reliable local media contacts around the U.S., the new local press release option will get a press release exposure in a local market.



The new local press release marketing package is available immediately on the GoogleNewsSubmit.com pricing page. Along with the bronze, silver and gold packages, the new local package gets strong news coverage at a fraction of the usual cost. Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "We're excited to roll out yet another strong offer for our more than 3,200 press release clients. We're honored to have been selected by so many small businesses, internet start ups, authors, musicians and more. We will continue to look for ways to offer low cost media exposure for our clients going forward.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19. GoogleNewsSubmit.com owns and operates a affiliate wire service, WireService.co.