Local Private Investigation Company Sulivant & Sulivant Investigations Is Offering Free Consultations

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The highly regarded private investigators at Sulivant & Sulivant Investigations are well trained, experienced and ready to serve loyal previous clients and new clients who seek their expertise.



Sulivant & Sulivant Investigations offer a vast array of services, such as background investigations, surveillance, skip tracing, missing person's locating, live GPS tracking, child custody issues, vehicle location/recovery, attorney support services, corporate investigations, fraud cases, armed executive protection and more.



Sulivant & Sulivant Investigations is fully licensed, bonded and insured Oklahoma based private investigative agency dedicated to helping its clients by various means necessary and proudly serves the city of Tulsa and other cities and towns, including, Jenks, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Sapulpa. Their office is located off West 5th Street and South Cheyenne Ave in downtown Tulsa Oklahoma.



Contact Sulivant & Sulivant Investigations if you have any inquiries, please refer to the contact information listed below. For the fastest response, call today. You can also visit the official website 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Phone: 918-895-2530

E-mail: info@statewidepi.com

Address: 201 W 5th St Suite 520, Tulsa, OK 74103

Web: www.statewidepi.com