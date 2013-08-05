Local Property Management Company Offers Peace of Mind for Seasonal Homeowners

Harbor Springs, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Harbor Springs native, Ryan McCaffrey returns to the area to offer a critical service for seasonal home owners. 3rd Coast Management, LLC provides professional and reliable property management services for seasonal and permanent residences in Harbor Springs and the Little Traverse Bay area.



“I wanted to move back to the area and provide a service that is in demand,” states Mr. McCaffrey. “There are several individuals in the area who take care of cottages and full-time residences, but few who provide the service in a specialized and professional manner”.



Engaging a flexible, reliable and trustworthy property management company provides a year-round, peaceful home-owning experience. 3rd Coast Management’s services include security checks, seasonal opening and closing, management of all trades and specialties, off-season construction management and other homeowner needs.



“I am ecstatic to be living back in the area and using my knowledge and skills to provide a service for the area’s seasonal and permanent residents,” concluded Mr. McCaffrey.



About Ryan McCaffrey

Ryan McCaffrey graduated from Harbor Springs High School and holds a Bachelors Degree in Architecture from Lawrence Technological University. He has worked for over six years as an associate architect and project manager for a design/build firm in the Detroit area. Ryan’s extensive knowledge and experience with residential building systems, construction management and budgets are the perfect elements for a successful residential property management company.