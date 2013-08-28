Local Raleigh Accountant Attends Cloud9 Summit

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Last week, the Raleigh Accountant Terri Bonforado returned from the Cloud 9 Summit in San Diego, where the main topic centered around cloud computing and real world applications for today’s business leaders.



While in San Diego, Terri stayed for the three day summit at Paradise Point. Most notably, her focus was towards the tax portion of the summit. These seminars touched on the benefits of programs such as Quickbooks being accessible to the general public, from their home computer or smart phone. Simply, once an individual uploads and saves their information for a Raleigh Quickbooks Advisor like Terri, it is then directly accessible. This would directly cut down on the transfer of documents and not only save time, but also money.



Terri reflected on the conference stating that “the future of business operations revolves around a streamlined access of information that can be reached from any location. “ When asked about her highlights of the trip, she mentioned that the “people were outstanding and made the event so successful. Everything was well organized.“ Terri even shared her excitement of her time spent on a steamboat with a stained-glass covered ballroom for an evening dinner cruise.



The Cloud 9 Summit also touched on how cloud computing will assist with companies today, and in the future. The possibilities of where cloud computing can take businesses today, are only limited by those in charge.



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