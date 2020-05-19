Local Rank Mapper Is the Easy New Way of Finding out Area Rankings in Specific Locations

Malaga, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Search engine optimization has become a main-stay of online marketing. As a result, many SEO professionals are in need of tools that can help them assess SEO trends more accurately and effectively. Among the tools that have recently been garnering popularity in this regard is Local Rank Mapper. This is an online service that assists users in finding out local area rankings in specific locations.



Through Local Rank Mapper, users can gain access to a tracking tool that allows them to check the ranks of Google My Business Listings. Users can view these ranks across multiple points. With just one click, one has access to all their local rankings and can see which businesses are on the top. This greatly simplifies the process, which would take hours of scanning before.



By being able to see specific points, one is able to pinpoint the exact locations across their city where their business may be ranking poorly. Local Rank Mapper uses a GeoGrid to rank numbers and display them in a visually understandable manner. The ability to view the top businesses using the same keywords as one's own ensures that business owners are always aware of their current rankings relative to their competitors.



In addition to this, Local Rank Mapper provides users with the ability to produce and schedule reports, white-label them using one's own logo, export in the PDF and CSV formats and more. As a result of these features, the service is quickly becoming one of the most prominent tools available for SEO professionals. Many of their users have liked the assortment of available features, and the hours of time it helps conserve. Local Rank Mapper's features and simplicity make it a vital necessity for anyone that wishes to have that edge in finding out Google rankings.



About Local Rank Mapper

Local Rank Mapper helps SEO Professionals to visualize Google Maps rankings for any businesses across multiple locations. Unlike others rank trackers, it tracks rankings across multiple points in the same city instead just the center proving a great detail about the current business position and their competitors.



In addition to this, users of the service can create reports and share them with customers and clients with ease through a simple web page that has one's own businesses' branding



For more information: https://localrankmapper.com