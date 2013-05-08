Local Realtor Achieves National Recognition

Palm Harbor, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Wendy Smith with Wendy Smith Real Estate has been awarded the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES®) designation by the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR).



Wendy Smith joins more than 16,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. SRES Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions.



SRES® designees are certified senior specialists and astute to the financial and emotional challenges senior clients face when they buy and sell real estate. SRES® designees not only can create a customized approach to marketing and selling your property, but they also can work with you to explore your housing options to ensure that your next home best serves your current and future needs. Such certified specialists have special knowledge about everything from reverse mortgages and the importance of universal design to the uses of pensions, 401k accounts, and IRAs in real estate transactions.



They’ll also help you steer clear of loan schemes and scams that victimize aged 50+ borrowers.



