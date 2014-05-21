Local Restoration Company Expands to Offer Flood Services

Richmond Hill, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Over 500,000 homes in Canada experience some type of water damage each year. When a flood strikes, acting fast is crucial. A local company specializing in restoration and renovation is expanding its services to help clients deal with emergency flood damage remediation.



Century Restoration & Renovation will offer new Flood cleanup services as well as mold removal, asbestos removal & remediation services while continuing to provide top notch restoration and renovation services for clients in the Toronto area.



Learn more about Century Restoration & Renovation’s new services online at http://centuryrenos.com/services/floods-remediation.



Water can be a destructive component in any disaster, natural or manmade. Immediately following a flood, furnishings, equipment, electronics and important documents that are potentially recoverable can quickly become ruined if recovery action isn’t taken quickly.



Floods don’t have to be large to cause water damage and toxic mold growth. The qualified professionals at “Century” can quickly and carefully remediate flood damage by cleaning, drying and repairing affected areas. Their trained staff are equipped to deal with and stop any and all dangerous microbial growth that can occur after a flood.



In addition to dealing with Floods, this team of trained and licensed experts are capable of Remediating any mold or asbestos situation head on, whether in a residential or commercial space, safely and effectively.For on site evaluation call: 1-647-994-9293 or 1-647-295-2626



"We are delighted to add some new members to the team and expand our services,” say Jason Shapiro and Justin Orzy of “Century”.



“This is a great step forward for our experienced company and will allow us to offer a complete range of home improvement and restoration services to clients in the Toronto area.”



About Century Restoration & Renovation Ltd

With over 25 years of experience, Century Restoration & Renovation has provided dependable service to a diverse client base in the GTA and surrounding areas, including Bolton, Brampton, Scarborough, Markham, Thornhill, Richmond Hill and Newmarket. The entire “Century” team is dedicated to complete customer satisfaction.



Call today to arrange a free estimate, either at 1-800-417-7517 or 647-972-7771.



For more information about Century Restoration & Renovation, go to http://centuryrenos.com/index.php.