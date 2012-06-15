Local Search Continues to Increase and SEO Company RevBuilders Marketing Offering Services to Aid Local Companies to Take Advantage of the Trends

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- As online search becomes increasingly more sophisticated, SEO companies are increasingly employed by small- to medium-sized businesses to keep stride with seemingly endless search updates and new social media outlets. In an increasingly complex internet ecosystem for businesses, one SEO company suggests that one area of focus often flies under the radar.



As reported by the Localeze/15miles fifth annual comScore 2012 study - Local search has increased 144% since Sept 07 and they found that more local searches are conducted without a specific business in mind. Pointing to searchers looking online locally earlier in the buying process.



RevBuilders Marketing’s Scot Small proposes that local search is an emerging field of importance for businesses with small or regional service areas. “One of the greatest things about most internet searches today is that there are many terms which are automatically localized,” claims Small. “Particularly for searches which imply people are looking for a service, like a plumber or a dentist, Google uses the IP address of the computer and other indicators, in order to provide business results which are useful to the searcher.”



This feature, known as local search, is often cited as the digital analogue to the more traditional “yellow pages” style business directories. “Yellow page ads used to be the best way to bring attention to your business. However, fewer people use the yellow pages today than in the past, and many of those people are now using search engines to serve this function. So the question is: Are you providing Google with the sort of local listings that these potential customers want? That’s the key, and that’s what our local search listing service helps with: Putting your best foot forward on local search.”



Local search listings, much like yellow pages, are focused on the essential information that someone would need to contact your business. “Because of Google Maps, even just an address and a phone number can get you listed on a local search,” Small emphasizes.



