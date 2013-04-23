Local SEO Company Rebrands to Focus on Local SEO Services

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- After launching relatively recently, the Local SEO Agency SEOSauce is proud to announce that is is setting up a dedicated local SEO team.



SEOSauce, although still a relative newcomer to the Manchester Local SEO scene, have high hopes after launching their new rebranded Local SEO service aiming at small to medium sized businesses based in the Manchester area.



SEOSauce founder, Damian Qualter was pleased to announce the new Local SEO services at a recent launch held at the company offices based in Cheshire. “We have been asked for a long time now to provide a cost-effective service aimed at smaller businesses that might not have the budget that larger companies may have. We are going to be launching a whole new Local SEO division later this year to cater for the demand. I have just finishing writing a new book which also aims to help businesses generate more leads and sales online. We are also in the final stages of completing an online Local SEO training course for business owners who want to adopt a DIY approach to their SEO.”



SEOSauce rebranded from the existing SEOTastic brand earlier this year.



“We feel that the new brand reflects much more our company ethos and philosophy. The site hasn’t quite been completed yet but we are hoping this will be done in the next few weeks.” Qualter states. “We just haven’t had had time to complete our own site because we have been pulled out working on clients projects. I guess it is a nice problem to have. From work we have done in other industry sectors we have found this model really successful. People can chose what level of service they want. Whether it’s just to learn a bit more about doing their own Local SEO or having us done the full blown process for them. I think that people should have some basic knowledge of SEO and all it involves.”



“2013 is going to be ground breaking year for SEOSauce. We are hoping to double our client base during the next 12 months and at present we are on track to easily do that. We have reacted to what people have asked us for and I think that has been a big factor in our on-going success.” Qualter continues.



“We are happy to speak to local businesses at any time and help with their online marketing. I am passionate about this stuff and so are my team. Clients seem to pick up on that every single time and I believe this is a big contributor to our success and growth.”



For more information on how SEOSauce can help with your SEO just either email damian@seotastic.co.uk or call 08450 637 638 or watch the video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYgPqA9d3FI