Local Singles Turn to Houston Singles Dating Service for Holiday Dating

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Single this holiday season? Local matchmaking service, Houston Singles Dating Service, puts an end to the holiday woes for singles looking for love in Houston.



The holidays, the perfect time for romance. As the leading matchmaking service in Houston, the matchmakers of Houston Singles know this is the toughest season for singles in Houston. There is just something about crackling fires, the smell of pine and glitter, the decorated Christmas trees, and flashy lights that scream companionship. These things remind people that being with someone, more than just a fling, and having someone special to share the holidays with is very important, yet equally challenging. Many singles feel down, but the holiday season is the perfect time to start looking for love—and Houston Singles Dating Service is here to help.



Looking for a serious partner during the holiday season should be exciting and uplifting, because there are plenty of singles looking for prospective matches this time of year—and at Houston Singles, their matchmakers work hard to hand-select compatible matches. Many local singles are tired of the same routine of going to the bars, frequenting clubs, browsing those online dating sites, and being set up by family and friends—they have no idea that just around the corner there is a team of professionals waiting to make their dream come true.



There are different ways for making love connections, but no one can beat the services of a professional matchmaking service, explains Houston Singles. With a matchmaking service, singles can avoid the bars, never again having to approach a stranger—they can steer clear of internet dating, which is filled with many risks to users—and avoid those awkward blind dates friends and family set them up with. Locals can stop wasting their precious time and hard-earned money on meaningless dates. At Houston Singles Dating Service, singles can meet nearby professional singles who are looking for the same thing this holiday season—love and companionship.



About Houston Singles Dating Service

With over 25 years of experience in the dating and matchmaking field, the team of professional matchmakers at Houston Singles Dating Service is geared toward matching serious and mature singles who are tired of dating the wrong people. Their dating experts are committed to helping introduce clients to the quality individuals they always dreamed of dating.



Individuals interested in meeting compatible singles in Houston this holiday can contact a matchmaker from Houston Singles Dating Service by calling (713) 850-9999 or by visiting: http://houston-singles.com



Houston Singles Facebook



Mention you heard about Houston Singles Dating Service from this press release!