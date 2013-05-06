Local Spa ASerenity Skin : Body to Raise Funds for Heart Non-Profit

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- ASerenity Skin | Body is proudly supporting a regional fundraiser in partnership with Black Rock Mud Company which benefits children with heart disease.



ASerenity Skin | Body is well known in San Diego for their client-centered and results-oriented focus from acne to anti-aging and they’ve partnered up with Black Rock Mud Company to expand their wellness goals by giving back. Black Rock Mud Company’s product, the MUDPOT, has won an international packaging award in the green category—when you plant their eco-friendly package, you’ll be able to grow wildflowers. In addition, the product—composed of 100% organic ilite clay and hand-harvested from the famous Black Rock Desert—has some incredible healing and anti-aging benefits. Together, the two businesses have created a discounted package which is marketed exclusively as a fundraiser for Camp Taylor, a non-profit camp in Northern California that provides a safe and medically supervised camp environment for children with heart disease. Together, ASerenity Skin | Body and Black Rock Mud Company, in conjunction with spas around the region, hope to raise $27,500 in the next quarter by launching a campaign just before Mother’s Day in support of Camp Taylor’s goal: to service more children at camp. In addition, purchasers of this special promotion will receive a $25 gift certificate with their “MUDPOT” that is redeemable at ASerenity Skin | Body and the satisfaction that their purchase is part of a heartwarming goal. ASerenity owner Anke Stoner says “we love to give back to the community, especially if it involves helping children".



ASerenity Skin | Body offers one of the most comprehensive lists of facial treatments in the region, including the sought after O2 Lift Facial which evens the skin tone and their custom microdermabrasion treatments designed specifically to achieve results for on-the-go clients. They also offer a full menu of waxing, massage and body services viewable at aserenity.com.



To purchase the MUDPOT in support of Camp Taylor, log on to kindreddeal.com. To participate in the fundraiser or for more information contact Kindred Marketing Company at (775) 544-5131.