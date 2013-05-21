Local Star Opens Door for Aspiring Actors in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The secret to breaking into Hollywood might be found only 90 minutes away from the Poconos in Manhattan.



And, it is little surprise that becoming an actor, writer, director or producer has as much to do with networking as it does where an aspiring star hails from.



"Establishing a relationship with the people who can make all the difference is one of the most vital elements needed to move your career forward in this business," said actor Shiek Mahmud-Bey, who is hosting CollaborationsNYC, a casting call which he insists is a revolutionary way of being introduced to and networking with some of the movie industry's in nyc’s most talented actors, writer, directors, casting directors and producers.



This Mount Pocono resident has appeared alongside such movie stars as Robert DeNiro, Andy Garcia and Nicolas Cage in films such as "Buffalo Soldiers," "Night Falls on Manhattan" and "Joe's Apartment."



Mahmud-Bey also starred as FBI agent Marcus Payton on the NBC hit series "The Profiler."



"This is a great opportunity to meet people who have made it in this tough business, and it gives everyone a chance to showcase their talent," Mahmud-Bey said.



The May 21 event begins at 6 p.m. at the Taj Lounge on 21st Street, between 5th and 6th avenues, in New York City. This is a chance for actors to auditions their skills.



Talent evaluators from several film companies, television and stage shows will be on hand scouting the next DeNiro or the future Jennifer Lawrence, who won the Oscar this year for Best Actress.



A showcase of two-minute monologues and several 15-minute movie shorts from some of the industry's most creative directors also will be presented.



"The next big star maybe on our stage that night or in the audience," Mahmud-Bey said.



About CollborationsNYC

CollaborationsNYC is a revolutionary way of being introduced to and networking with some of the movie industry's amazingly talented actors, writers, directors, casting directors and producers under one roof, sprinkled with some surprise celebrity guests. The event will be held Tuesday May 21st in New York City @ Taj Lounge. 6 p.m. Cost: Cover is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. http://www.thecollaborationsgroup.com



Contact

Dio Neblett

finepointmgmt@gmail.com

http://thecollaborationsgroup.com/

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX0IWERPsdxWG_3-u5ROvUA