Local Start-Up, God Jr, Brings Back Retro Art and Fashion

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- God Jr Gallery launched in the Fall of 2013. God Jr has developed a line of streetwear that has been created and designed in the USA by a young fashion designer, Zeldon Wills. Wills created this line of streewear while still in high school. He was able to see his creations come to life with his first piece of streetwear apparel, which is now available exclusively at: www.GodJrGallery.bigcartel.com.



God Jr projects a uniquely international flavor of high-quality design that is appealing to the crowd who has an eye for fashion. By the looks of it, it is doing just that. God Jr’s very first garment was sold out in the first 30 days of its release. By popular demand, it has been restocked. God Jr’s clothing "projects style and class and features long and short-sleeve tees, sports jerseys, plus more". Items in the new God Jr line range in price from $25 to $195.



Wills stated, “Los Angeles is all about defying the laws of fashion”. As proof of this statement, God Jr has a new lineup for the Fall/Winter 2013 release, to debut December 1st.



About God Jr

Established in 2013, God Jr is a clothing line of designer streetwear specializing in high quality, luxury apparel that combines everyday wear with an expensive lifestyle. By not going along with the trends, God Jr has taken fashion to the next level. A very rare style, offering an experience not available in any everyday store. For more information, contact God Jr via e-mail at: GodJrGalley@gmail.com and GodJrGallerly.bigcartel.com.