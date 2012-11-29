Local Trophy Company Expects Big Milestone in December

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Richmond-based K2 Trophies and Awards expects to hit a major milestone in mid-December with their 100,000th customer order. This is an important milestone for the company that has just celebrated their tenth year in business. The previous quarter sales continued to increase as their customer base continues to grow. The company also expects this to be an indication of the coming sales as they head into the new year.



“We are very excited that after just one decade of being open for business we will soon be able to proudly boast over 100,000 customer orders have been placed,” says Charlie Moss, Owner of K2 Trophies & Awards. “This is a young business that offers particular products that sometimes cater to a niche market. We have worked hard to expand it to provide products for a variety of consumers. We think we have accomplished that goal, and one that we will continue to expand upon in the coming year.”



K2 Trophies and Awards have noticed an increase in sales through this year that they attribute to their good deals, customer service, and product offerings. In addition, they also are offering free shipping on all orders over $89 which they also attribute to the increase in orders. “We had a great year, but we are looking forward to an even better one in 2013.”



K2 Trophies and Awards offers a variety of trophies and awards, as well as gifts for the holidays on their website at www.k2awards.com . They have recently added new designs of trophies to their inventory in an effort to continually increase their business. They also provide live help on their website in the form of customer service instant messaging. Customers can view their entire product offerings by visiting the website or calling their toll free number.



About K2 Trophies and Awards

K2 Trophies and awards is located in Richmond, Va., and has been providing trophies, award medals, and more since 2002. With a range of trophies in stock, and talented trophy builders on hand, K2 Trophies and Awards strives to offer the widest variety of trophies for the best prices and fastest shipping.