Local Trophy Company Posts Record Month

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Richmond-based K2 Trophies and Awards just experienced a record month in sales for the month of October. This past month they shipped more trophies and awards than any other October on record with a percentage sales growth of 28% year over year. The company is optimistic about their future growth as well and expects to see increased sales during the holiday season and on into the next quarter.



“This October was a record month for us in sales, and I firmly believe it is because of our dedication to providing the best customer service, selection of trophies and awards, and low prices to our customers,” says Charlie Moss, Owner and President of K2 Trophies and Awards. “Our free shipping special is also an additional bonus for our business as we move into the holiday season. This is good for our business, but more importantly it allows us to offer our valued customers a break on their shipping costs.”K2 Trophies is offering free shipping on all customer orders that are $89 or more, which they expect to continue to until the New Year. They also have introduced new gifts for the holiday season as well as new designs on selections of some trophies and awards. “We want to offer the best experience and the lowest prices possible to our customers. I think that’s what sets us apart,” says Moss.



K2 Trophies offers a variety of trophies and awards on their website, as well as personalized gifts especially for the holiday season. Orders can be made online or by calling their toll free number below. Customer service representatives are also available over the phone or through their live chat room. “Customer service is a key component to the success we have seen this past month, and we will continue to offer the best quality of customer service to our customers as the demand increases through this holiday season and into the next year.” Moss says.



K2 Trophies and Awards is located in Richmond, Va., and has been providing trophies, awards, medals, and more since 2002. With a range of trophies in stock, and talented trophy builders on hand, K2 Trophies and Awards strives to offer the widest variety of trophies for the best price and fastest shipping.