Local Trophy Company Posts Record Sales in November

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Richmond-based K2 Trophies and Awards had a record month of sales growth in November. The company has nearly doubled their sales each month for the past four months when compared to last year. This comes on the tail of yet another record month of sales in the month of October, when they shipped more awards than any other October to date. They have also seen increased growth throughout the quarter. The company sees a correlation between their increased sales and the recent updates to their website.



“We attribute this continued growth to the continued economic growth and improvement of the local economy here in Richmond,” Charlie Moss, Owner of K2 Trophies and Awards, states. “Our commitment to our customers and the revamping of our website has also given a boost to our sales that we expect to continue into the New Year.” K2 Awards just recently revamped their website with the addition of new inventory in a variety of different trophy styles. Some of the new inventory includes trophies with spinning replica basketballs and color shield medals.



K2 Trophies and Awards is in their tenth year of business as an online retailer of trophies, awards, and gifts for every occasion. They also just celebrated their 100,000 customer order. “We value all of our customers, and we are so pleased that we can provide them with the kind of service and products that keeps them coming back.” K2 Trophies hopes that this month’s sales are an indication of projected sales for the month of December as well, when Christmas shopping will be at its peak. Their sales have steadily increased this final quarter of the year.



K2 Trophies and Awards, located in Richmond, Va., has been providing trophies, awards, medals, and much more since 2002. Founded on the principal of providing the best trophies and customer experience possible for the lowest prices possible, K2 consistently keeps a wide range of trophies in stock. K2 Trophies and Awards strives to offer the widest variety of trophies for the best price and fastest shipping. Visit K2Awards.com today for more information.